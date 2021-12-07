Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tele2 AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Tele2 AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th.

Shares of TLTZY stock traded up $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $7.04. The stock had a trading volume of 931 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,159. The stock has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.18. Tele2 AB has a 1 year low of $6.20 and a 1 year high of $7.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.17.

Tele2 AB engages in the provision of mobile communication services. It operates through the following segments: Sweden Consumer, Sweden Business, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Croatia, Germany, Internet of Things, and Other. It offers mobile telephony and handset related data services, mobile broadband, fixed broadband and telephony, fixed voice and broadband, and network connectivity.

