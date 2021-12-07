TEGNA Inc. (TGNA) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 9th

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share on Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th.

TEGNA has decreased its dividend payment by 20.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. TEGNA has a payout ratio of 12.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect TEGNA to earn $2.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.38 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.1%.

Get TEGNA alerts:

TGNA opened at $20.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. TEGNA has a 12 month low of $13.05 and a 12 month high of $22.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.49. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.11.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $756.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $746.88 million. TEGNA had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 27.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that TEGNA will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Barrington Research lowered shares of TEGNA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TEGNA stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 38.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 641,570 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 178,980 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.29% of TEGNA worth $12,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

Featured Article: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for TEGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.