TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Receives C$67.56 Average Price Target from Brokerages

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$67.56.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TRP shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$75.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$72.00 price target on shares of TC Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd.

Get TC Energy alerts:

In other TC Energy news, Senior Officer Patrick M. Keys sold 8,344 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.75, for a total value of C$523,604.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,136,316.84. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,970 shares of company stock valued at $562,356.

Shares of TC Energy stock opened at C$58.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.01. TC Energy has a twelve month low of C$51.10 and a twelve month high of C$68.20. The stock has a market cap of C$57.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$63.10 and its 200 day moving average is C$62.10.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.98 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$3.24 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TC Energy will post 4.2899999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.91%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 180.95%.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Further Reading: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.