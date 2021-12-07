Taseko Mines’ (TKO) “Sell” Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Taseko Mines (LON:TKO)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by stock analysts at Liberum Capital in a report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 140 ($1.86) target price on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 7.35% from the company’s current price.

Shares of TKO opened at GBX 151.10 ($2.00) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 153.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 145.87. Taseko Mines has a 52-week low of GBX 75 ($0.99) and a 52-week high of GBX 185 ($2.45). The firm has a market cap of £429.06 million and a PE ratio of 23.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.17, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.75.

Taseko Mines Company Profile

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

