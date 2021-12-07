Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Insider Brian C. Cornell Sells 30,000 Shares

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.72, for a total value of $7,341,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:TGT traded down $4.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $242.97. The company had a trading volume of 3,769,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,392,096. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $166.82 and a 1 year high of $268.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.02.

Get Target alerts:

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. Target had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 6.56%. The company had revenue of $25.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Target declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to repurchase up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.49%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the third quarter worth about $200,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the second quarter worth about $255,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the second quarter worth about $213,000. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on TGT. Citigroup increased their target price on Target from $258.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Bank of America increased their target price on Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Target from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Target from $281.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Target in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.41.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Further Reading: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.