Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Shares Acquired by Cardinal Capital Management

Cardinal Capital Management increased its position in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,827 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $3,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SYNA. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Synaptics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,446,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Synaptics by 20.2% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,434 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the third quarter valued at $318,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in Synaptics in the third quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Synaptics during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SYNA shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on Synaptics from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Synaptics from $175.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $165.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $165.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $279.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.85.

NASDAQ:SYNA traded up $2.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $285.02. 1,726 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 431,531. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.16. Synaptics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $77.82 and a 1 year high of $298.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $372.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.58 million. Synaptics had a return on equity of 27.84% and a net margin of 8.86%. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Synaptics Incorporated will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Buchanan sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.38, for a total value of $726,102.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Mcfarland sold 16,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.78, for a total transaction of $4,022,435.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,046 shares of company stock worth $10,025,512 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

