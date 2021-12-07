Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) versus Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) Head-To-Head Analysis

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) and Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) are both large-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Get Swisscom alerts:

Swisscom has a beta of 0.15, indicating that its share price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Koninklijke KPN has a beta of 0.39, indicating that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Swisscom pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Koninklijke KPN pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Swisscom pays out 49.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Koninklijke KPN shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Swisscom shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Swisscom and Koninklijke KPN’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Swisscom 16.87% 18.87% 7.78% Koninklijke KPN N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Swisscom and Koninklijke KPN’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Swisscom $11.84 billion 2.41 $1.63 billion $4.02 13.70 Koninklijke KPN $6.06 billion 2.00 $640.83 million N/A N/A

Swisscom has higher revenue and earnings than Koninklijke KPN.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Swisscom and Koninklijke KPN, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Swisscom 4 6 1 0 1.73 Koninklijke KPN 0 1 7 0 2.88

Summary

Swisscom beats Koninklijke KPN on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Swisscom Company Profile

Swisscom AG engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, Other Operating Segments, and Group Headquarters. The Swisscom Switzerland segment comprises residential customers; enterprise customers; wholesale; and information technology, network, and infrastructure. The Fastweb segment involves video-on-demand, voice, data, broadband, and television services for residential and corporate customers. The Other Operating segment comprises digital business and participations. The Group Headquarters segment consists non-allocated costs. The company was founded in 1852 and is headquartered in Worblaufen, Switzerland.

Koninklijke KPN Company Profile

Royal KPN NV operates as a supplier of telecommunications and information technology services. It serves customers at home and abroad with fixed and mobile networks for telephony, data and television. The company focuses on both private customers and business users, from small to large. It also offers telecom providers access to widely branched networks. The company’s brands include KPN, XS4ALL, Simyo, KPN Security, Ortel Mobile, Cam IT Solutions, Solcon, KPN Interned services and StartReady. Royal KPN was founded in 1852 and is headquartered in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

Receive News & Ratings for Swisscom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swisscom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.