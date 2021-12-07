Swire Pacific (OTCMKTS:SWRAY) vs. Secom (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) Head to Head Survey

Swire Pacific (OTCMKTS:SWRAY) and Secom (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) are both large-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Swire Pacific and Secom, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Swire Pacific 0 0 0 0 N/A Secom 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Swire Pacific pays an annual dividend of $0.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Secom pays an annual dividend of $0.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Secom pays out 13.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk & Volatility

Swire Pacific has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Secom has a beta of 0.25, meaning that its share price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Swire Pacific shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Secom shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Swire Pacific and Secom’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Swire Pacific $10.32 billion 2.14 -$1.42 billion N/A N/A Secom $9.77 billion 1.60 $702.00 million $0.96 17.44

Secom has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Swire Pacific.

Profitability

This table compares Swire Pacific and Secom’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Swire Pacific N/A N/A N/A Secom 8.61% 7.91% 5.22%

About Swire Pacific

Swire Pacific Limited engages in property, aviation, beverages, marine services, and trading and industrial businesses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. Its Property division develops, owns, and operates mixed-use properties. This division's property investment portfolio comprises office and retail premises, serviced apartments, other luxury residential accommodations, and commercial mixed-use developments; and trading portfolio consists of residential properties. It also owns and manages two hotels in Hong Kong and four hotels in Mainland China, as well as owns interests in the Mandarin Oriental hotel in the United States. The company's Aviation division provides scheduled passenger and cargo services, and aviation maintenance and repair services. As of December 31, 2020, it had a fleet of 239 aircraft. Its Beverages division owns rights to manufacture, market, and distribute refreshing soft drinks to consumers. The company's Marine Services division owns and operates offshore support vessels servicing the energy industry in the offshore production and exploration region outside the United States; and has a windfarm installation business, as well as offshore drilling, production, exploration, platform construction, subsea inspection, maintenance, and repair business. It operates a fleet of 61 offshore support vessels. The company's Trading & Industrial division retails and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories through its 172 retail outlets; sells passenger cars, commercial vehicles, motorcycles, and scooters; operates a chain of 546 bakery stores; packages and sells sugar products under the Taikoo Sugar brand; and offers waste management services. The company was founded in 1816 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

About Secom

SECOM Co., Ltd. engages in the provision of security services. It operates through the following segments: Security Services, Fire Protection Services, Medical Services, Insurance Services, Geographic Information Services, Information and Communication Related Services, and Real Estate and Others. The Security Services segment provides centralized online commercial, home security, and large-scale proprietary security systems. The Fire Protection Services segment focuses on fire protection equipment such as automatic fire alarm and fire extinguishing systems for office buildings, plants, tunnels, ships, residences, and cultural properties. The Medical Services segment deals with pharmaceutical dispensing and home nursing services, as well as the operation of residences for seniors, electronic medical report systems, medical equipment sales, personal care services, and real estate leasing for hospitals and healthcare-related institutions. The Insurance Services segment sells non-life insurance policies and treatment products in overcoming cancer. The Geographic Information Services segment collects satellite and aerial geospatial data, and provides them to national and foreign governments.

