SureRemit (RMT) Price Tops $0.0023

SureRemit (CURRENCY:RMT) traded up 9.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 7th. In the last seven days, SureRemit has traded 12.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SureRemit coin can currently be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SureRemit has a total market cap of $1.13 million and approximately $773.00 worth of SureRemit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001963 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001619 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.30 or 0.00059420 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,293.69 or 0.08420701 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.98 or 0.00058791 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,186.20 or 1.00385389 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.40 or 0.00077278 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002673 BTC.

SureRemit Coin Profile

SureRemit’s launch date was June 5th, 2018. SureRemit’s total supply is 744,298,152 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. SureRemit’s official Twitter account is @sureremit and its Facebook page is accessible here . SureRemit’s official website is sureremit.co . SureRemit’s official message board is medium.com/sureremit . The Reddit community for SureRemit is /r/sureremit

According to CryptoCompare, “SureRemit is leveraging blockchain technology to provide a cryptocurrency-based global ecosystem for merchants. The primal objective of the ecosystem is to provide a fully transparent, instant, and secure way of payment to connect senders of value across the world directly to the merchants that provide the goods and services needed by recipients back home. Remit Coin will be the fuel of the ecosystem, meaning that it serves as a medium of exchange on the SureRemit platform “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SureRemit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SureRemit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SureRemit using one of the exchanges listed above.

