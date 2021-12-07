Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,366 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 7,732 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $896,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,833 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 36,881 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 53,670 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 56,891 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 6,272 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. 93.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RUN opened at $40.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.02 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.78. Sunrun Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.42 and a 1-year high of $100.93.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $438.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.74 million. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.54% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. Sunrun’s quarterly revenue was up 109.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Research analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Sunrun from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Sunrun in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Sunrun from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Sunrun from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sunrun currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.91.

In other Sunrun news, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 5,204 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $312,292.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 2,162 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $93,636.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 108,118 shares of company stock worth $5,415,415. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sunrun Company Profile

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

