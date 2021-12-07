Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Stock Price Up 11.8% on Strong Earnings

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) rose 11.8% on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $15.30 and last traded at $15.30. Approximately 72,121 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,275,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.68.

The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $62.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.85 million. Sumo Logic had a negative net margin of 47.23% and a negative return on equity of 21.03%. Sumo Logic’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS.

SUMO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.50.

In other Sumo Logic news, CMO Suku Krishnaraj Chettiar sold 5,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total value of $102,649.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CRO Steven D. Fitz sold 3,812 shares of Sumo Logic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total transaction of $68,349.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 125,213 shares of company stock worth $2,174,438 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC bought a new position in Sumo Logic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Sumo Logic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Sumo Logic by 437.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 5,206 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Sumo Logic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Sumo Logic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. 69.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.54 and a beta of 3.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.02 and its 200-day moving average is $18.67.

Sumo Logic Company Profile (NASDAQ:SUMO)

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

