Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $62.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.85 million. Sumo Logic had a negative return on equity of 21.03% and a negative net margin of 47.23%. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.40) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ SUMO traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,756,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,275,649. Sumo Logic has a one year low of $12.90 and a one year high of $46.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 3.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.67.

Get Sumo Logic alerts:

In related news, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 21,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total transaction of $384,778.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Suku Krishnaraj Chettiar sold 4,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total value of $78,941.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 125,213 shares of company stock valued at $2,174,438. 9.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sumo Logic stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,758 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,375 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Sumo Logic were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. BTIG Research lowered Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Sumo Logic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sumo Logic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.63.

About Sumo Logic

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

Featured Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Sumo Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumo Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.