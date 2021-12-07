Substratum (SUB) Trading 8.3% Lower Over Last Week

Substratum (CURRENCY:SUB) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 7th. During the last week, Substratum has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar. Substratum has a total market capitalization of $1.08 million and $376.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Substratum coin can now be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Substratum alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004634 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001236 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001949 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.76 or 0.00040465 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00007650 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $107.96 or 0.00210446 BTC.

Substratum Profile

Substratum is a coin. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 coins. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net . The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum is developing an open-source foundation for the decentralized web, providing free and unrestricted access to content for a new Web 3.0. The Substratum Network is a worldwide collection of nodes that uses industry-leading cryptography to deliver secure content anywhere, all without the need for VPNs or Tor. Substratum wants to revolutionize the hosting industry with per-request billing via microtransactions, all handled by blockchain technology and artificial intelligence. “

Buying and Selling Substratum

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Substratum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Substratum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.