Stuart Lees Purchases 8,982 Shares of K3 Capital Group PLC (LON:K3C) Stock

K3 Capital Group PLC (LON:K3C) insider Stuart Lees acquired 8,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 334 ($4.43) per share, for a total transaction of £29,999.88 ($39,782.36).

Shares of K3C opened at GBX 330 ($4.38) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £241.56 million and a P/E ratio of 44.59. K3 Capital Group PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 195 ($2.59) and a 1 year high of GBX 535 ($7.09). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 336.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 347.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.61.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a dividend of GBX 6.10 ($0.08) per share. This is a positive change from K3 Capital Group’s previous dividend of $3.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. K3 Capital Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.92%.

K3 Capital Group PLC acts as a business sales specialist in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company provides business sale services that identify and match the sellers of SME businesses to trade, individual, and institutional buyers under the KBS Corporate brand; delivers deals to mid-market private equity and trade buyers under the KBS Corporate Finance brand; and offers business transfer services under the Knightsbridge brand.

