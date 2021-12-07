Stuart Lees Purchases 8,982 Shares of K3 Capital Group PLC (LON:K3C) Stock

K3 Capital Group PLC (LON:K3C) insider Stuart Lees bought 8,982 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 334 ($4.43) per share, with a total value of £29,999.88 ($39,782.36).

Shares of K3 Capital Group stock opened at GBX 330 ($4.38) on Tuesday. K3 Capital Group PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 195 ($2.59) and a 52-week high of GBX 535 ($7.09). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 336.90 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 347.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50. The company has a market capitalization of £241.56 million and a P/E ratio of 44.59.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a dividend of GBX 6.10 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a yield of 1.77%. This is a boost from K3 Capital Group’s previous dividend of $3.00. K3 Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.92%.

K3 Capital Group PLC acts as a business sales specialist in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company provides business sale services that identify and match the sellers of SME businesses to trade, individual, and institutional buyers under the KBS Corporate brand; delivers deals to mid-market private equity and trade buyers under the KBS Corporate Finance brand; and offers business transfer services under the Knightsbridge brand.

