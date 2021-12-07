Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $795,000 Stock Position in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. reduced its position in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,471 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Federated Hermes in the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 177.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FHI opened at $35.05 on Tuesday. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.37 and a 12-month high of $36.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.47.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 22.11%. The business had revenue of $326.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

In other Federated Hermes news, Vice Chairman Gordon J. Ceresino sold 7,681 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.91, for a total transaction of $268,143.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Peter J. Germain sold 3,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total value of $112,961.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,498 shares of company stock worth $436,363 over the last 90 days. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Federated Hermes

Federated Hermes, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

