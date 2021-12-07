Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $758,000 Holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lessened its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,131 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust were worth $758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 7.1% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 36,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust in the second quarter worth about $227,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $718,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares during the period.

Shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust stock opened at $45.86 on Tuesday. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has a 12-month low of $44.00 and a 12-month high of $50.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.25 and its 200-day moving average is $48.05.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.213 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 31, 2005 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

