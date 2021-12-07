Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Grows Stake in Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Park National were worth $885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRK. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Park National by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 26,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 10,323 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Park National during the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Park National by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Park National by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spreng Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Park National by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 51.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on PRK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Park National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Boenning Scattergood upgraded Park National from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

NYSEAMERICAN:PRK opened at $135.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Park National Co. has a 12 month low of $98.79 and a 12 month high of $145.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.79.

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.02. Park National had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 33.61%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Park National Co. will post 9.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Park National’s payout ratio is 41.62%.

Park National Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and non-banking financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Park National Bank (PNB), Guardian Financial Services Company (GFSC), and All Other. The PNB segment provides general banking and trust services in Ohio, Kentucky, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

