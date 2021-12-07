Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Boosts Stock Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,342 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.4% in the third quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 5,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,651,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 8.0% in the third quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 64,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,911,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 16.3% in the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.4% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,522,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 4,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $633.00, for a total value of $2,908,635.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 6,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $630.22, for a total transaction of $3,976,688.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IDXX stock opened at $592.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.07. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $447.82 and a one year high of $706.95. The stock has a market cap of $50.22 billion, a PE ratio of 67.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $627.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $639.12.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.15. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 106.60%. The business had revenue of $810.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDXX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $658.50.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

