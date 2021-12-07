Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Boosts Stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 40.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,158 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,366 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Wynn Resorts by 8.0% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,605 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Capital Management Associates NY lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.0% during the second quarter. Capital Management Associates NY now owns 11,840 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 12.3% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Tlwm lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 2.5% during the second quarter. Tlwm now owns 5,537 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.0% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,581 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 68.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $36,868.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

WYNN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $112.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $140.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Argus cut Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.18.

Shares of NASDAQ WYNN opened at $84.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.81. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52-week low of $76.03 and a 52-week high of $143.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.08 and a beta of 2.41.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The casino operator reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.07). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($7.04) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

