Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases 2,494 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 164.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,012 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,494 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Milestone Resources Group Ltd lifted its stake in Tesla by 56.0% in the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in Tesla during the second quarter worth $31,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 53.1% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 49 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. 39.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Elon Musk sold 299,499 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,097.65, for a total transaction of $328,745,077.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,005 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $773.42, for a total value of $777,287.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,834,637 shares of company stock worth $3,089,012,816 over the last 90 days. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TSLA opened at $1,009.01 on Tuesday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $539.49 and a 1 year high of $1,243.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $992.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $788.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 326.54, a PEG ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 2.03.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. Norddeutsche Landesbank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Tesla from $660.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $910.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $940.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $768.57.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

