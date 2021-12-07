Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DTE. FMR LLC raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 6.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 175,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,931,000 after buying an additional 10,517 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 104.8% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 13,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 6,852 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 8.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 274,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,586,000 after purchasing an additional 22,097 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 1.7% in the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 23.7% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DTE. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $124.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.20.

In related news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total value of $55,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

DTE stock opened at $114.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $113.05 and a 200-day moving average of $119.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $96.40 and a 12 month high of $122.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.66.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 12.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. This is an increase from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.01%.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

