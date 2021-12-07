Strategic Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 234.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,912 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,866 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $1,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DKNG. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in DraftKings during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 362.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. 63.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other DraftKings news, insider Jason Robins sold 56,183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.72, for a total transaction of $3,355,248.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Harry Sloan purchased 50,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.52 per share, for a total transaction of $1,976,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,908,639 shares of company stock worth $101,654,679 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DKNG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on DraftKings from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on DraftKings in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price target on DraftKings from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DraftKings has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.12.

Shares of NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $30.68 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 3.18. DraftKings Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.48 and a 12 month high of $74.38.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.24). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 65.15% and a negative net margin of 127.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.98) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

