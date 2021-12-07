Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,588,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPOT. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 0.6% in the third quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Spotify Technology by 1.3% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Spotify Technology by 4.1% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Spotify Technology by 9.6% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP lifted its position in Spotify Technology by 1.6% during the second quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 4,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPOT opened at $232.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.89 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $254.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $245.31. Spotify Technology S.A. has a twelve month low of $201.68 and a twelve month high of $387.44.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 1.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.68) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SPOT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Spotify Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Benchmark began coverage on Spotify Technology in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $308.36.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

