Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires 6,338 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 232.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,060 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,338 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $2,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in Square by 3.3% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Square in the second quarter worth approximately $1,249,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Square in the second quarter worth approximately $14,394,000. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Square by 6.7% in the third quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 7,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Square by 4.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,813,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.59% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SQ. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $319.00 price objective on shares of Square in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Square from $361.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. UBS Group began coverage on Square in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $322.00 price objective for the company. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Square from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Square from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $298.28.

NYSE:SQ opened at $179.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.96, a P/E/G ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 2.39. Square, Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.75 and a 52-week high of $289.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $234.26 and a 200 day moving average of $242.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Square had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 3.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,994 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.29, for a total value of $1,329,852.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 19,660 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.67, for a total value of $4,888,852.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,048 shares of company stock valued at $18,404,579 in the last three months. 15.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

