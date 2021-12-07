Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires 23,417 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 178.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,506 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,417 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for 1.1% of Strategic Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $5,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 13.0% in the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $152.15 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.44. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $121.54 and a 52-week high of $152.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 63.62%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $146.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday, September 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.41.

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total transaction of $1,204,266.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total transaction of $1,468,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 151,249 shares of company stock worth $22,257,187 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

