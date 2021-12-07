StoneX Group Inc. Sells 375 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

StoneX Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. 44 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in General Mills during the third quarter worth about $252,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 5.0% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 8,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in General Mills by 1.9% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 69,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 9.3% during the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 82.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 226,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,542,000 after acquiring an additional 102,037 shares during the last quarter. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GIS opened at $64.44 on Tuesday. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.96 and a 52-week high of $65.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.80. The stock has a market cap of $39.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.53.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 24.61%. General Mills’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 54.11%.

In other news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 4,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total transaction of $307,147.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 28,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total value of $1,730,574.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,964 shares of company stock worth $3,224,438 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of General Mills from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $57.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.75.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

