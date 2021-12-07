StoneX Group Inc. Purchases 533 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

StoneX Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 44.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,739 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 533 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOT. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.8% in the second quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 19,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 26,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $244.49 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $198.89 and a twelve month high of $265.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $250.39.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

