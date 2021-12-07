StoneX Group Inc. Purchases 227 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

StoneX Group Inc. lifted its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,576 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 227 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its position in Applied Materials by 124.5% during the second quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials by 70.9% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in Applied Materials by 42.4% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 282 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. 76.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMAT shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Applied Materials from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America upped their target price on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. New Street Research cut Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $162.38 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.69.

In other news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total transaction of $45,837,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Materials stock opened at $147.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $140.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.98. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.53 and a 52-week high of $159.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.38.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.64% and a net margin of 25.53%. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 14.98%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

