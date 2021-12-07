StoneX Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

StoneX Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 10.1% during the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,975,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,272,000 after buying an additional 363,111 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $6,723,000. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $524,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 15.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 6.9% during the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 23,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN:CEF opened at $17.15 on Tuesday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $16.75 and a 1-year high of $20.38.

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to invest and hold substantially all assets in physical gold bullion and silver bullion. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

