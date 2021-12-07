StoneX Group Inc. Has $310,000 Position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

StoneX Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 536.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,463 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,605 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IXN. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 402.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000. Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the second quarter worth $214,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 54.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 81.3% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Tech ETF stock opened at $61.99 on Tuesday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.18 and a fifty-two week high of $64.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.24.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

