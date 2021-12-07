StoneX Group Inc. Has $278,000 Holdings in MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

StoneX Group Inc. grew its holdings in MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) by 14.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,153 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in MAG Silver were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MAG. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 19.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 728,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,783,000 after buying an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 30.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 60,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 14,033 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MAG Silver in the first quarter valued at $469,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 143.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 16,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 13.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 4,021 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MAG shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$28.50 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. TD Securities started coverage on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.57.

NYSEAMERICAN:MAG opened at $15.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 191.15 and a beta of 1.19. MAG Silver Corp. has a 1-year low of $14.15 and a 1-year high of $24.43.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that MAG Silver Corp. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

MAG Silver

MAG Silver Corp. operates as a Canadian development and exploration company, which focuses on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project (44%), being developed with Fresnillo Plc (56%), the Operator.

