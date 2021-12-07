StoneX Group Inc. Acquires 49 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

StoneX Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DE. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 170.4% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 128.2% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the second quarter worth $33,000. 75.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on DE. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $442.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Deere & Company from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Deere & Company from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Deere & Company from $354.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $405.18.

In other Deere & Company news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total transaction of $3,500,408.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

DE stock opened at $354.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $347.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $354.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $250.54 and a 12 month high of $400.34. The company has a market capitalization of $109.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.06.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.22. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 37.66%. The firm had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 22.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

