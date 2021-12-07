Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Reata Pharmaceuticals Call Options (NASDAQ:RETA)

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors bought 23,732 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,617% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,382 call options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RETA. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,809,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,659,000 after purchasing an additional 753,356 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1,130.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 749,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,139,000 after purchasing an additional 689,001 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,135,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,275,000 after purchasing an additional 651,773 shares in the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP increased its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 685,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,918,000 after purchasing an additional 220,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 589,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,430,000 after purchasing an additional 209,100 shares in the last quarter. 74.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $212.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.80.

NASDAQ:RETA opened at $48.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.23. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $46.28 and a 12-month high of $153.41.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.32) by $0.35. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,020.49% and a negative return on equity of 81.91%. The company had revenue of $7.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.94) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 428.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Reata Pharmaceuticals will post -8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About Reata Pharmaceuticals

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

