Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Price Target Cut to $46.00 by Analysts at Truist Securities

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) had its price target cut by Truist Securities from $60.00 to $46.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Stitch Fix from $70.00 to $46.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Stitch Fix from $59.00 to $37.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wedbush began coverage on Stitch Fix in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Stitch Fix from $84.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Stitch Fix from $76.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $76.76.

SFIX stock opened at $23.87 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -238.68 and a beta of 1.86. Stitch Fix has a twelve month low of $22.04 and a twelve month high of $113.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.69 and a 200-day moving average of $44.39.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $571.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.01 million. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 2.03% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.44) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Stitch Fix will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Mike C. Smith sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.36, for a total transaction of $667,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Katrina Lake sold 38,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total value of $1,322,421.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 265,211 shares of company stock worth $8,889,394. Corporate insiders own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Greytown Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Stitch Fix by 4.4% in the second quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 7,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA raised its stake in Stitch Fix by 0.3% in the third quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA now owns 92,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,697,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Stitch Fix by 2.0% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in Stitch Fix by 13.9% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Stitch Fix by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 24,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.37% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

