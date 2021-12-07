Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities dropped their price target on Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Stitch Fix from $31.00 to $19.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist decreased their price objective on Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Stitch Fix from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Stitch Fix from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stitch Fix currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $76.76.

SFIX stock opened at $23.87 on Friday. Stitch Fix has a 1-year low of $22.04 and a 1-year high of $113.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -238.68 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.39.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.31. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 2.03% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The business had revenue of $571.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Stitch Fix will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Mike C. Smith sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total transaction of $669,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Katrina Lake sold 33,368 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total value of $1,007,046.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 265,211 shares of company stock worth $8,889,394. Insiders own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Stitch Fix by 75.4% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Stitch Fix during the third quarter valued at about $80,000. Greenspring Associates LLC bought a new stake in Stitch Fix during the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in Stitch Fix by 40.9% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. 57.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

