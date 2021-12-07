Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Hits New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after Truist Securities lowered their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $46.00. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Stitch Fix traded as low as $22.07 and last traded at $22.39, with a volume of 25383 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.17.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SFIX. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $59.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $31.00 to $19.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $70.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Stitch Fix from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.76.

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

In other news, COO Mike C. Smith sold 20,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total transaction of $814,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Katrina Lake sold 33,358 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total transaction of $1,079,464.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 265,211 shares of company stock worth $8,889,394 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Greenspring Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Stitch Fix in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the second quarter worth $96,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the third quarter worth $64,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 75.4% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the third quarter worth $80,000. 57.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -238.68 and a beta of 1.86.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $571.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.01 million. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 2.03%. The company’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Recommended Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.