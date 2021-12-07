Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$53.12.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SJ shares. Acumen Capital lowered their target price on shares of Stella-Jones to C$52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$54.00 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Stella-Jones from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$57.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Get Stella-Jones alerts:

TSE SJ traded up C$0.33 on Tuesday, reaching C$41.32. The stock had a trading volume of 37,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,698. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.16. Stella-Jones has a 12-month low of C$39.82 and a 12-month high of C$54.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$42.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$44.00.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.60 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$679.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$671.40 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stella-Jones will post 3.3800002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Stella-Jones’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.93%.

Stella-Jones Company Profile

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including pilings, wharf and bridge timbers, crane mats, railway crossings, and laminated poles; construction timbers; and coal tar-based products.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Stella-Jones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stella-Jones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.