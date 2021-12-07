Stelco Holdings Inc (TSE:STLC) Receives C$58.44 Average PT from Analysts

Stelco Holdings Inc (TSE:STLC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$58.44.

STLC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank cut Stelco from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$52.50 to C$55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Stelco to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Stelco from C$62.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. CSFB raised their price objective on Stelco from C$44.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stelco in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd.

Shares of TSE STLC traded up C$1.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$40.09. The company had a trading volume of 388,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,524. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.14. Stelco has a 1-year low of C$17.93 and a 1-year high of C$51.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$41.69 and its 200-day moving average is C$40.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Stelco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. Stelco’s payout ratio is currently 3.33%.

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

