STATERA (STA) 24 Hour Volume Hits $96,273.00

STATERA (CURRENCY:STA) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 7th. During the last seven days, STATERA has traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One STATERA coin can now be purchased for $0.0313 or 0.00000062 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. STATERA has a total market capitalization of $2.51 million and $96,273.00 worth of STATERA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get STATERA alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001987 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.84 or 0.00059230 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,245.04 or 0.08425700 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,108.92 or 1.01442785 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.23 or 0.00058012 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.84 or 0.00077092 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002695 BTC.

STATERA Profile

STATERA’s launch date was July 4th, 2017. STATERA’s total supply is 79,962,966 coins and its circulating supply is 79,962,965 coins. STATERA’s official Twitter account is @startaico and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for STATERA is stateratoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Starta Accelerator is an acceleration program launched by Starta Capital VC Fund in 2015. It seeks to empower Eastern European frontier technology companies by exposing them to the U.S. market and providing training in various areas. Starta identifies and helps these companies while also getting a share of the company, then exiting at with a profit. The Starta token is a Waves-based asset that represents a share in the portfolio of the “Starta Accelerator 16/17”, allowing holders to profit from this business model. The portfolio at hand includes multiple startups, mostly tech-oriented. “

STATERA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STATERA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STATERA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STATERA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for STATERA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for STATERA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.