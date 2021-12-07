State Street Corp Sells 255,980 Shares of Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT)

State Street Corp lessened its stake in shares of Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255,980 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 0.33% of Odonate Therapeutics worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODT. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Odonate Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Odonate Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Odonate Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $251,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Odonate Therapeutics by 15,039.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 69,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 69,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Odonate Therapeutics by 28.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 93,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 20,581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ODT opened at $1.63 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.51. Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.46 and a twelve month high of $7.10.

Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.33). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kevin C. Tang sold 1,287,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.29, for a total value of $2,948,551.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin C. Tang sold 365,289 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total value of $701,354.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,252,866 shares of company stock worth $4,710,606 in the last ninety days. 48.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Odonate Therapeutics Profile

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of therapeutics that improves and extends the lives of patients with cancer. It focuses on the development of tesetaxel, a novel chemotherapy agent that belongs to a class of drugs known as taxanes, which are used in the treatment of cancer.

