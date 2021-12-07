State Street Corp Purchases New Shares in inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT)

State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 28,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.26% of inTEST at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in inTEST by 48.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 80,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 26,348 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of inTEST by 5.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 810,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,594,000 after purchasing an additional 38,900 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of inTEST by 37.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 139,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 38,135 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of inTEST by 38.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 469,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,881,000 after purchasing an additional 131,412 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of inTEST by 418.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 52,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 42,116 shares during the period. 48.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on INTT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of inTEST from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised shares of inTEST from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:INTT opened at $13.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $151.24 million, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.96. inTEST Co. has a 12 month low of $4.96 and a 12 month high of $18.00.

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. inTEST had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 15.85%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that inTEST Co. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

inTEST Profile

inTEST Corp. engages in the supply of precision-engineered solutions for manufacturing and testing across a wide range of markets including automotive, defense, aerospace, electronics, fiber optic, machining, medical, telecom, and semiconductor. It operates through the Thermal Products and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS) business segments.

