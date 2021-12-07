State Street Corp Increases Stock Position in Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN)

State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) by 902.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 700,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 630,193 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Palatin Technologies were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Palatin Technologies by 1,781.1% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,096,491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Palatin Technologies alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PTN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Palatin Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $0.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Palatin Technologies from $2.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Palatin Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

NYSEAMERICAN:PTN opened at $0.55 on Tuesday. Palatin Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.33 and a 52-week high of $1.30. The firm has a market cap of $127.36 million, a PE ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 0.85.

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Palatin Technologies, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palatin Technologies Company Profile

Palatin Technologies, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines based on molecules that modulate the activity of the melanocortin and natriuretic peptide receptor systems. Its primary product candidate is marketed under the Vyleesi brand, the trade name for bremelanotide, a peptide melanocortin receptor 4 agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with acquired, generalized, hypoactive sexual desire disorder (HSDD).

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN).

Receive News & Ratings for Palatin Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palatin Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.