State Street Corp Has $457,000 Stock Position in Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR)

State Street Corp reduced its holdings in Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) by 76.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,467 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 169,737 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.27% of Asure Software worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Asure Software by 5.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Asure Software during the second quarter worth $278,000. Archon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Asure Software by 9.1% during the second quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,254,693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,129,000 after buying an additional 105,040 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Asure Software by 122.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 219,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after buying an additional 120,937 shares during the period. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Asure Software in the second quarter worth $106,000. Institutional investors own 70.36% of the company’s stock.

Asure Software stock opened at $8.45 on Tuesday. Asure Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.03 and a 1-year high of $9.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 211.25 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. Asure Software had a net margin of 2.31% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Asure Software, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Patrick Goepel purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.75 per share, with a total value of $87,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ASUR shares. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Asure Software in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Asure Software from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Asure Software from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Asure Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

About Asure Software

Asure Software, Inc delivers human capital management solutions through the lens of entrepreneurs and executives with an owner’s mentality. It helps small and mid-sized businesses to develop their human capital and allocate their time, money and technology toward growth. Its solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, Asure HR, and Asure Time & Attendance.

