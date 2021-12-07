State Street Corp Boosts Position in Steel Connect, Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN)

State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Steel Connect, Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN) by 618.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 201,130 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 173,132 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Steel Connect were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of STCN. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Steel Connect by 30,840.3% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 46,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 45,952 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Connect during the first quarter worth approximately $125,000. Defender Capital LLC. grew its position in shares of Steel Connect by 31.6% during the second quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 75,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Connect during the second quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Connect during the first quarter worth approximately $252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

STCN stock opened at $1.52 on Tuesday. Steel Connect, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $2.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.16. The company has a market capitalization of $91.87 million, a P/E ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.93.

Steel Connect (NASDAQ:STCN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The technology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $136.00 million for the quarter. Steel Connect had a negative return on equity of 79.45% and a negative net margin of 7.23%.

About Steel Connect

Steel Connect, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of supply chain management and direct marketing services. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain and Direct Marketing. Steel Connect was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Smyrna, TN.

