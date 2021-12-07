Starbase Trading Down 27.2% Over Last 7 Days (STAR)

Starbase (CURRENCY:STAR) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 7th. Starbase has a total market capitalization of $941,473.46 and $755,983.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Starbase coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Starbase has traded 27.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starbase Coin Profile

STAR is a coin. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 coins. Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here . Starbase’s official website is starbase.co . The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Starbase is a blockchain-based crowdfunding platform. It is built on the Ethereum network, allowing users to launch their fundraising campaigns, sell issued tokens and pay team members. The STAR token can be used for services within the platform and it is also used to receive rewards from project revenue in the form of Ether and Ethereum-based tokens. The STAR token is inflationary. “

Starbase Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Starbase should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Starbase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

