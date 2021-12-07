Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) Receives C$71.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$71.00.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on STN shares. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Stantec from C$66.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Stantec from C$59.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Stantec from C$73.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Stantec from C$69.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$76.00 price objective on shares of Stantec and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

In other news, Director Theresa Jang acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$69.42 per share, with a total value of C$34,708.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$989,039.17. Also, Director Jeffrey Philip Stone sold 571 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$71.18, for a total transaction of C$40,644.58.

STN traded up C$1.57 on Monday, reaching C$71.20. 183,440 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,049. The stock has a market cap of C$7.92 billion and a PE ratio of 39.67. Stantec has a twelve month low of C$40.01 and a twelve month high of C$72.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$65.94 and its 200-day moving average price is C$60.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.52, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.67 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$932.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$971.56 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Stantec will post 2.9200002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Stantec’s payout ratio is currently 36.21%.

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

