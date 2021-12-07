Standard Lithium (CVE:SLL) Trading 16.4% Higher

Standard Lithium Ltd. (CVE:SLL)’s share price traded up 16.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$6.95 and last traded at C$6.95. 1,408,977 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 298% from the average session volume of 354,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.97.

The company has a quick ratio of 20.26, a current ratio of 20.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.95. The firm has a market cap of C$975.46 million and a PE ratio of -33.57.

Standard Lithium Company Profile (CVE:SLL)

Standard Lithium Ltd. explores for, develops, and processes lithium brine properties in the United States. Its flagship project is the Lanxess project where it operates approximately 150,000 acres of brine leases located in south-western Arkansas. The company was formerly known as Patriot Petroleum Corp.

