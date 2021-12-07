S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) by 36.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 171,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 45,679 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in S&T Bancorp were worth $5,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 6.6% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 2.4% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 1.0% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 81,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 7.7% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 16,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 59.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered S&T Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&T Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.11.

NASDAQ:STBA opened at $31.28 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.69. S&T Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.01 and a 52-week high of $35.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $84.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.58 million. S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 31.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that S&T Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. This is a boost from S&T Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.70%.

About S&T Bancorp

S&T Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services and insurance solutions for both business and individual clients. It offers traditional banking services, which include accepting time and demand deposits and originating commercial and consumer loans; brokerage services; and trust services including serving as executor and trustee under wills and deeds and as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

