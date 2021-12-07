SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SSE’s FY2023 earnings at $1.36 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.42 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.62 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of SSE in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SSE from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut SSE from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SSE presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.25.

OTCMKTS SSEZY opened at $21.57 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.29. SSE has a 1-year low of $18.04 and a 1-year high of $23.69.

SSE Plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Retail, and Wholesale. The Networks segment includes electricity distribution, electricity transmission, and gas distribution. The Retail segment comprises the business energy, airtricity, and enterprise.

